SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $177.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

