Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,378,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $745,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 24.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,561,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,259,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,284,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE:SO opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

