South Jersey Industries (SJI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. South Jersey Industries has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.50-1.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.50-1.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect South Jersey Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.