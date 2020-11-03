Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SONVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonova in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. Sonova has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

