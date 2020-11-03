SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNCAF opened at $14.33 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $25.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.