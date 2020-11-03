Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $42.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $39.47 on Monday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,137. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,933,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $117,171,000 after buying an additional 250,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,620,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,083 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $92,165,000 after purchasing an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 183.9% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 2,967,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $88,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,369 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Twitter by 120.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,256,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

