Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.29. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $891,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total value of $2,180,742.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,529,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.