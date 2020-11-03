Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Craig Hallum

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Standpoint Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

SWKS opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 178,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,531 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

