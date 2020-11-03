Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Skyworks Solutions worth $13,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

