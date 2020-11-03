Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 76.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $2,180,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,226 shares in the company, valued at $19,529,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,330.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,888,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $142.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.29. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $158.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.19.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

