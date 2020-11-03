Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.85.

SIX stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 2.27.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 60.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 57.0% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 43,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 17.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

