SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.82.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

