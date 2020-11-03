Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Market Cap Hits $8.57 Million

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.52 or 0.03835340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00210193 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

