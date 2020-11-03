Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Motion Technology updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

