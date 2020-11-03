Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Societe Generale lowered Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Sika alerts:

OTCMKTS:SXYAY opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.92. Sika has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $26.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and tile grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade external insulation finish systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.