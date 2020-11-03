Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Increases By 24.3%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of IDE stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 604.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 15.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

