Short Interest in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Increases By 24.3%

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of IDE stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $11.87.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
