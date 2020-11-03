Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Drops By 22.5%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.
Shares of ROIC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $6,920,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 425,152 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 407,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.
Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.
Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.