Short Interest in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Drops By 22.5%

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Shares of ROIC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $6,920,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 425,152 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 407,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

