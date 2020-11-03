Short Interest in Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Increases By 24.2%

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HMLA opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Homeland Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Homeland Resources Company Profile
