Short Interest in Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Increases By 24.2%

Homeland Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HMLA opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Homeland Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Homeland Resources Company Profile

Homeland Resources Ltd. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in Oklahoma. It holds a 5% working interest in the Washita Bend 3D exploration project located in Cleveland, Garvin, McCain, and Pottawatomie counties; and 2010-1 drilling program located in Garvin County. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

