Short Interest in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Decreases By 20.9%

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the September 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Alithya Group stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.15. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.17.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

