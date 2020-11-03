Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $970.00 to $1,050.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.
Shares of SHOP opened at $914.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $905.92. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,499.96, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 675.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.
Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.