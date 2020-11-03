Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $970.00 to $1,050.00 in a report released on Friday, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SHOP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Shopify from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,027.07.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of SHOP opened at $914.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $905.92. The stock has a market cap of $110.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,499.96, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 675.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.