Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SJR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of SJR opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,620,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 23.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,484,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,967,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,376,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 10.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,635,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,048,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,814,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,510,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go Wi-Fi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, Wi-Fi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

