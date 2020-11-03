Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded Shake Shack from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.81.

NYSE SHAK opened at $64.99 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $85.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 354,627 shares of company stock valued at $24,068,106. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 21.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 10.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

