Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.86.

NYSE:SCI opened at $47.40 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 3,622.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

