Serco Group’s (SRP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SRP. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 178.38 ($2.33).

Get Serco Group alerts:

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 138.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24).

In other Serco Group news, insider Dame Sue Owen bought 10,000 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £13,900 ($18,160.44).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.