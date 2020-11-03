Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.
Shares of SENS stock opened at GBX 131.10 ($1.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 million and a P/E ratio of -7.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.07. Sensyne Health has a 52 week low of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.83).
Sensyne Health Company Profile
See Also: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Sensyne Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensyne Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.