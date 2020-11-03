Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 1.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 128,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Select Medical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 69,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Select Medical by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

