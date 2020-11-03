SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SEAS. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.73.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $36.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,508 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $205,528.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,083 shares of company stock worth $1,275,130. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448,162 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,227,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 236,207 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 700,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 226,374 shares during the last quarter. Sonic Fund II L.P. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

