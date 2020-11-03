Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $204.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Seagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Seagen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.24.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN opened at $168.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.58. Seagen has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 11,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,973,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,688,184. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.