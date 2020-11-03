Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $200.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $204.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Seagen from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Seagen from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Seagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.24.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $168.51 on Friday. Seagen has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Seagen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $18,688,184. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after buying an additional 720,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Seagen by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after buying an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 58.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,913,000 after buying an additional 414,351 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Seagen by 70.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 647,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,103,000 after buying an additional 99,463 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.