Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Scientific Games from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.78.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $33.24 on Monday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $263,677,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,992,867 shares of company stock valued at $727,800,276. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8,147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.