Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.
Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $34.26 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.
