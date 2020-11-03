Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $34.26 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

