Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE SWM opened at $34.26 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,002,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 229,451 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,757 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,479,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.