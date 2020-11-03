Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SWM. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

NYSE:SWM opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,002,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after buying an additional 229,451 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,451,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,502,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 30.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

