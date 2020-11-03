Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $160.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.25.

Saia stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $153.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 343.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 302,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $11,382,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,785,000 after acquiring an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $4,449,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter worth $2,704,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

