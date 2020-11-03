Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

R has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryder System from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE R opened at $49.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ryder System by 173.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ryder System by 18.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

