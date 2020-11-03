Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note issued on Saturday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.76.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUTH. Stephens raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Shares of RUTH opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $374.72 million, a PE ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 81,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

