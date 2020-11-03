RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:RSAIF opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

