RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.90.

RPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 506,754 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 614,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,307,000 after purchasing an additional 399,842 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,733,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 283,887 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 35.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

