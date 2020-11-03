Royal Bank of Canada Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $245.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $212.56 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.45. The firm has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.