Royal Bank of Canada Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to $17.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FQVLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $11.00 to $14.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.60.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.