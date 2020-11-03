Roth Capital Upgrades Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) to “Buy”

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was upgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Display from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $193.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.26. Universal Display has a twelve month low of $105.11 and a twelve month high of $222.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,704,281 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.