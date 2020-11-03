Rosenblatt Securities Increases Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target to $180.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIVN. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an in-line rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $144.19 on Friday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 21,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $2,444,892.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,079.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,649,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 905,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,254,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,603,000 after buying an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,386,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.