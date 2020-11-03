Rosenblatt Securities Increases A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $65.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.11.

AOS opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average is $48.55. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 2,354 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $117,299.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,653.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,362 shares in the company, valued at $5,461,916.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock worth $2,384,063. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 85.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

