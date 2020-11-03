Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $23.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Shares of RKT stock opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.40. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $34.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the mortgage business in the United States. It is involved in originating, processing, underwriting, and servicing predominantly government sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans, as well as Fair Housing Act, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs mortgage loans.

