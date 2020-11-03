Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter worth $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,329 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the first quarter worth $70,000. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

