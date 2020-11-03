Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Shares of RVSB stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter worth $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 74.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,371 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 122.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 109,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 60,448 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

