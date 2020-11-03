Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Rite Aid from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rite Aid from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

NYSE RAD opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $526.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 261.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 77.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rite Aid by 98.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Rite Aid by 23,943.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.