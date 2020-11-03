Reviewing Solitario Zinc (NYSE:XPL) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Solitario Zinc (NYSE:XPL) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Solitario Zinc has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solitario Zinc and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitario Zinc N/A -8.75% -8.60% B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Solitario Zinc and B2Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solitario Zinc 0 0 0 0 N/A B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2Gold has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.57%. Given B2Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Solitario Zinc.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solitario Zinc and B2Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitario Zinc $410,000.00 56.58 -$3.29 million N/A N/A B2Gold $1.16 billion 5.96 $293.38 million $0.14 46.86

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Solitario Zinc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Solitario Zinc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Solitario Zinc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

B2Gold beats Solitario Zinc on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska. The company also owns the La Promesa gold exploration project; and an 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru. The company was formerly known as Solitario Exploration & Royalty Corp. and changed its name to Solitario Zinc Corp. in July 2017. Solitario Zinc Corp. was founded in 1984 and is based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

