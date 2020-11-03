Reviewing Sachem Capital (SACH) & Its Peers

Sachem Capital (NYSE: SACH) is one of 282 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sachem Capital to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Sachem Capital has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sachem Capital’s peers have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sachem Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sachem Capital 50.39% 9.30% 5.79% Sachem Capital Competitors -2.65% -5.58% 1.31%

Dividends

Sachem Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Sachem Capital pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 63.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sachem Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sachem Capital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sachem Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Sachem Capital Competitors 4169 13702 12688 416 2.30

As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 14.71%. Given Sachem Capital’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sachem Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sachem Capital and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sachem Capital $12.68 million $6.20 million 12.84 Sachem Capital Competitors $813.60 million $155.39 million 12.30

Sachem Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sachem Capital. Sachem Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Sachem Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.8% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Sachem Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

