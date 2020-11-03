Reviewing Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSE:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSE:SNMP) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Midstream Partners and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Midstream Partners $76.65 million 0.15 -$51.14 million N/A N/A Ovintiv $6.73 billion 0.38 $234.00 million $3.29 2.95

Ovintiv has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Midstream Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Sanchez Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Sanchez Midstream Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ovintiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Midstream Partners and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Midstream Partners -179.32% N/A -24.99% Ovintiv -56.12% 3.58% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sanchez Midstream Partners and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 2 14 5 0 2.14

Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $12.51, suggesting a potential upside of 28.73%. Given Ovintiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than Sanchez Midstream Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Sanchez Midstream Partners has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 4.09, indicating that its stock price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ovintiv beats Sanchez Midstream Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Midstream Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil. This segment owns an oil and natural gas gathering system with approximately 150 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as 4 gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The Production segment is involved in the production of crude oil and natural gas. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 3.5 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also owns production assets in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Sanchez Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Production Partners LP and changed its name to Sanchez Midstream Partners LP in June 2017. Sanchez Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke in offshore Nova Scotia. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

